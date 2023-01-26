Arsenal transfer news: Ibrahima Bamba's agents have been in London, Gunners have made their move











Arsenal now look set to make a move for Vitoria Guimaraes defensive midfielder Ibrahima Bamba this month.

That’s according to Jornal de Noticias, via Sport Witness, who suggest the Gunners are ‘in line’ for Bamba.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that the club are considering bringing in another midfielder before deadline day.

“We need some more cover in midfield ideally if we can,” Arteta said.

“In this market it’s pretty complicated to do that.

“The most important thing is that we get the performances and the time on the pitch that we need with the players we have available today that are already really good.”

An injury to Mohamed Elneny has forced Arsenal’s hand, at a time when deals are getting harder and harder to do.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

So far, Thomas Partey has been nearly ever-present in the Premier League, but is an injury prone midfielder.

This could be why Arsenal are now considering a move for Ibrahima Bamba.

The 20-year-old has had a great season in Portugal, and could be ready to move on.

Arsenal move for holding midfielder Bamba

The report from Jornal de Noticias states that, ‘Bamba has sparked interest from several European clubs, but Arsenal appear to be in line to take the versatile player.

‘An imminent transfer, just days before the market closes, has gained momentum with the presence of a representative from FMA Sports in London.

‘Bamba has a contract until 2026 and a €30 million [£26.3m] termination clause.’

Arsenal do have cash available in the final days of the transfer window to bring in a midfielder.

The Gunners wanted to sign Martin Zubimendi and activated his £52m release clause, but the player didn’t want to move.

Bamba is an example of some expert scouting from Vitoria Guimaraes.

Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Picked up from third division Italian side Pro Vercelli’s academy in 2020, Bamba has developed into a fantastic young player.

After making his senior debut last season, Bamba has established himself in Vitoria Guimaraes’ starting line-up in this campaign.

Bamba has been one of the most impressive defensive midfielders in Portugal this season.

Also capable of playing at centre-back, Arsenal making a move for Bamba would make a lot of sense.

Whether he’s ready to step into a Premier League title race immediately is up for debate.

But Bamba could be a fantastic player for the future for the Gunners.

Show all