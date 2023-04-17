Arsenal haven’t discussed new contract with Folarin Balogun yet











Arsenal have had no discussions with young forward Folarin Balogun over a potential new contract.

That’s according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth, who was speaking to Give Me Sport about the 21-year-old.

Folarin Balogun’s future is likely to be one of the big talking points at Arsenal over the summer.

It is impossible to ignore his form in Ligue 1 this season with Stade Reims.

He’s one of the top scorers in the league in a team that are expected to be mid-table at best.

Young manager Will Still has impressed in his first full-time manager’s role at the club, and has Balogun to thank in large parts for that.

His 18 league goals easily makes him the top scoring Arsenal player this season.

However, it’s hard to see where he fits in Mikel Arteta’s squad when he returns in the summer.

Gabriel Jesus is quite clearly first choice up front, and is integral to Arsenal’s style of play.

Photo by Federico Guerra Maranesi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Eddie Nketiah has also proved to be a fine back-up in his absence, and is a long-term deal at the club.

Balogun may not want to discuss a new contract at Arsenal, but the club have reportedly made no efforts to offer him new terms either.

It means that one of Europe’s most in-form young goal scorers could be on the market in the summer.

Arsenal yet to discuss new Balogun contract

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Sheth said: “If you look at his contract situation, it runs until 2025.

“Come the summer, he will have two years left on his deal. At this stage, we’re not getting any noises about any kind of contract extension.”

Clubs are already being linked with Balogun this summer, with Everton and RB Leipzig both possible destinations.

Balogun reportedly doesn’t want to go on loan next season, which is understandable given his form this season.

Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

It means Arsenal either have to find a way to integrate Balogun, or let him go, and his contract situation may end up making their mind up.

If he doesn’t leave in the summer, he’ll only have 12 months left on his deal at the end of the next campaign.

His value may be much lower by then, and Arsenal may be forced to cash in sooner rather than later.

