RB Leipzig have now opened talks to sign 'phenomenal' Arsenal player











RB Leipzig have already opened talks over a potential summer deal for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun.

That is according to a report from Sky Germany, who report that the Bundesliga side are eyeing the 21-year-old as a replacement for Christopher Nkunku.

Folarin Balogun, of course, has had an outstanding season with Reims, scoring 18 times in Ligue 1. And that has left Arsenal with a problem heading into the summer.

Reports this week noted that Balogun does not plan to sign a new contract at Arsenal as he does not want to not be the first-choice forward for Mikel Arteta’s side.

And it seems that he could be off to the Bundesliga in the coming months.

According to a report from Sky Germany, RB Leipzig are now in talks to sign Balogun from Arsenal. But there are a couple of hurdles which Leipzig may have to clear if they hope to get a deal across the line.

The report notes that Arsenal would want at least £35 million for Balogun. Meanwhile, it is highlighted that plenty of clubs have their eye on the youngster. So they will not have a clear run to his signature.

Unfortunately for Arsenal, it appears that getting the biggest fee possible may represent the best outcome this summer.

Balogun is not prepared to wait around for his opportunity. And with the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard and Eddie Nketiah already in the ranks, there is every chance that he would have to be patient if he was part of Mikel Arteta’s plans next season.

In an ideal world, Arsenal would keep him. Arteta believes that Balogun is a ‘phenomenal’ player. But selling him for a big fee to a club like RB Leipzig may make a lot of sense.