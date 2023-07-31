Arsenal have now started salary talks with ‘world-class’ player, he wants the move

Arsenal have now opened talks with Brentford goalkeeper David Raya over a potential summer transfer.

That’s according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, who took to Twitter to provide more details on the 29-year-old’s future.

Arsenal’s pursuit for David Raya appears to be moving very quickly.

It’s less than 24 hours since David Ornstein suggested the Gunners were interested in signing the Spanish goalkeeper.

Raya’s future at Brentford is in serious doubt after suggesting he wanted to move on this summer.

Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Brentford acted quickly to replace the 29-year-old, signing Mark Flekken from Freiburg.

However, after a move to Tottenham fell through over issues with his asking price.

Bayern Munich are also keen on Raya but have a similar issue with how much money Brentford are demanding for the Spanish international.

Arsenal will want to negotiate that fee but have now entered talks with Raya over a potential contract.

It will be interesting to see if a deal can be agreed, with all parties looking to get a transfer completed.

Arsenal enter salary talks with Raya

Providing an update on the goalkeeper’s future, Romano said: “Understand Arsenal have made contact with David Raya’s camp to start talks on salary — as player prefers Arsenal over Bayern as destination.

“Discussions are taking place, no issues with Raya but key point will be between clubs as Brentford always insisted on £40m fee.”

Raya, who is capable of making ‘world-class’ saves, very much fits the mould of an Arsenal goalkeeper.

Mikel Arteta has developed a style of play that demands every player is comfortable on the ball.

That includes the goalkeeper, who has to be capable of starting attacks and playing pinpoint passes.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

Ramsdale’s distribution has improved during his time at the Emirates, but Raya has been confident in possession throughout his career.

Raya will want assurances during talks with Arsenal about the role he’s set to play next season if he joins.

If he signs for Arsenal, it may be a sign that he backs himself to dislodge Ramsdale from the team.

Arteta and Arsenal should benefit from the increased competition with the squad continuing to improve in every area.