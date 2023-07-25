Bayern now trying to sign £40m player Tottenham wanted earlier this summer

Bayern Munich are now keen to sign goalkeeper David Raya who was previously a target for Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared more details about the German champion’s pursuit of the 27-year-old.

It’s been an interesting summer for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

At the end of last season, he helped The Bees defeat champions Manchester City in what was expected to be his final appearance for the club.

Brentford signed experienced Dutch international Mark Flekken from Freiburg to replace Raya and placed a £40m price tag on Raya.

Tottenham were very keen on Raya and he appeared to be one of their key targets to replace Hugo Lloris.

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

However, a deal couldn’t be agreed and Spurs moved on to another player to replace their club captain.

Now, Bayern are in talks with Raya as their transfer window continues to be intertwined with Tottenham’s.

Spurs will be glad they’re not still trying to sign Raya as Daniel Levy won’t want to compete with Bayern over another player.

Bayern in talks with Raya after Tottenham interest

Posting on Twitter, Romano said: “Understand Bayern have started talks to explore David Raya deal. He’s one of the options in the list as new GK.

“Brentford always wanted around £40m fee for Raya, not an easy deal — Bayern are showing interest.

“Sommer remains Inter priority as new GK; not Dibu Martínez.”

When Tottenham abandoned their efforts to sign Raya, they once again looked towards Serie A.

Guglielmo Vicario arrived from Empoli in a deal worth £17.2m, less than half of what Brentford were asking for Raya.

The Italian has already impressed Ange Postecoglou in his short time at the club.

Vicario will be Tottenham’s number one going into next season, even if he won’t be wearing that number on his back.

Photo by Anusak Laowilas/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Raya could now be about to play in the Champions League with Bayern Munich having missed out on a move to Tottenham.

The pressure will be on to impress in Germany, especially if he’s deputising for the great Manuel Neuer while he recovers from injury.

Spurs will be hoping that they made the right decision when the season starts and Vicario makes his Premier League debut.