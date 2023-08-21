Arsenal have now directly told £50m player to find a new club this summer

Arsenal have now directly told young forward Folarin Balogun to find a new club this summer.

That’s according to a report from the Express which shares more details on Arsenal’s potential departures in the coming weeks.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be fully focused on his side’s trip to Crystal Palace tonight.

They have already witnessed Manchester City maintain their 100% Premier League record with a 1-0 win over Newcastle.

If they have title ambitions this year, they’ll know they have to match their results for as long as possible.

Arteta appears to have received a boost this week with Oleksandr Zinchenko fit enough to feature today.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

After losing Jurrien Timber to a serious injury, being able to bring in the Ukrainian today would be perfect timing.

However, Arteta will know that he has to shift several first-team players this summer before the transfer window closes.

One of those players is Folarin Balogun, who has now been told to find a new club and leave Arsenal before deadline day.

Arsenal have told Balogun to leave

The report from the Express has listed the players who have been informed they can leave this summer.

That includes the likes of Nicolas Pepe, Rob Holding, Cedric Soares and Albert Sambi Lokonga alongside Balogun.

The young forward has huge potential and as such Arsenal have valued him at £50m.

There’s plenty of interest too, with Monaco already having a bid rejected and Fulham eyeing the 22-year-old.

Marco Silva’s side have just sold Aleksandar Mitrovic for a club-record fee to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

They need to bring in another forward to replace the Serbian international and Balogun could be that man.

Photo by Trevor Ruszkowski/ISI Photos/Getty Images

After being told by Arsenal have he needs to go, Balogun will be considering his options.

Staying in London might appeal to the USA international and the club on the Thames have a strong American connection.

However, Balogun showed last season that he’s not afraid to leave his comfort zone to make the right move for his career.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up as he doesn’t appear to be in Mikel Arteta’s plans this season.