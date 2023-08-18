Arsenal have been handed an injury boost with Oleksandr Zinchenko reportedly being back from injury.

According to The Mirror, the Gunners defender has returned to full training in the past two days.

The report claims Zinchenko “could start” for Arsenal in Monday’s Premier League trip to Crystal Palace.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Indeed, he “looks favourite to start as an inverted left-back” for Arsenal against the Eagles.

The news is a welcome boost for a Gunners side reeling from Jurrien Timber’s long-term injury layoff.

Arsenal’s summer signing, who has quickly become a fan favourite, injured his ACL against Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, Zinchenko suffered with fitness issues last season, and the Gunners have been managing his recovery carefully.

“Alex is doing very well,” Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said ahead of the game.

“He’s been training with us and hopefully we’re going to have him available very, very soon.”

‘Made such a difference’

The Ukraine international was a key member of the Arsenal side that very nearly won the Premier League title last season.

Zinchenko was effectively a second playmaker for the Gunners last term.

His ball progression and passing skills enabled Martin Odegaard and Granit Xhaka to stay further up the pitch.

Pundit Mark Lawrenson named the Arsenal ace in his team of the season, such was his impact for Arteta’s side.

Lawrenson said: “I know he missed one or two games before the end of the season.

“But he was the very first to come in and play in this box in midfield.

“It made such a difference and his passing was absolute quality. That’s why I’ve gone for him.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It’s good to hear that Zinchenko could be back soon.

Not only is he a much-needed player, but Arsenal also needed a positive injury boost after the Timber blow.