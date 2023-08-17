PL club now ready to pay £35m to sign ‘frightening’ Arsenal player

Fulham are now advancing in their interest to sign Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun and have set their maximum price they’d be prepared to pay.

That’s according to a report in the MailOnline which outlines that the club would not be willing to pay anymore than £35m.

Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

The same report states that Arsenal are holding out for £45m for Balogun, a slight reduction on their initial £50m price tag earlier this summer.

However, with a gap in valuations between the clubs remaining, it’ll be interesting to see if either party will compromise.

Arsenal seemingly would be prepared to sell Balogun to Fulham this summer, but only at the right price.

Fulham are perhaps looking for a striker in wake of the news that Saudi Arabia interest is once again mounting for striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The striker previously made it clear that he would be open to the move.

And with journalist Fabrizio Romano confirming that Al Hilal want to complete a move this week, things may move quickly.

Fulham’s maximum bid for Balogun does fall short of Arsenal’s price

If Mitrovic does leave Craven Cottage this summer Fulham’s striking department would look quite underwhelming.

Carlos Vinicius has had his moments for the club but hasn’t done enough to consistently earn a starting spot.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Raul Jiminez arrived this summer, but at 32 his recent form would suggest that his best years are behind him.

And with Rodrigo Muniz and Jay Stansfield right on the periphery of the first team, improvements would need to be made.

Sanctioning a sale at the mentioned prices would massively benefit Arsenal too.

Mikel Arerta is still thought to have targets this summer but will need to clear out some unwanted players first.

And if Fulham do end up meeting Arsenal’s price for ‘frightening’ Balogun then the club may again take to the market.

It’s been a very productive summer for Arsenal thus far, and progress with player departures could yield even further success.