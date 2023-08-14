Club now considering going back in for ‘phenomenal’ Arsenal player after having £34.5m bid rejected

Monaco are now considering making a fresh move to sign Folarin Balogun after failing with a £34.5 million bid for the Arsenal striker this summer.

That is according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, which notes that the Principality club are looking for a replacement for Breel Embolo after he suffered a serious injury.

Photo by Jose L Argueta/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Folarin Balogun is yet to play any part in Arsenal’s season. He has been suffering a small injury of late. But it does appear that the Gunners are open to letting him leave.

Monaco now considering fresh move for Balogun

Tuttomercatoweb reports that Monaco have made a £34.5 million bid for Balogun in this window. However, Arsenal are holding out for a fee of £43.1 million (€50 million).

Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

And the report claims that the Ligue 1 side are now considering reigniting their bid to sign Balogun as they continue their search for a new striker.

It is surely going to be best for all parties if Monaco manage to agree a deal with Arsenal for the 22-year-old. As things stand, it looks set to be a frustrating campaign for the USMNT international if he remains at the Emirates.

Perhaps he will take an opportunity if he gets on. However, Mikel Arteta now has Eddie Nketiah, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard all providing cover and competition for Gabriel Jesus.

Balogun was ‘phenomenal‘ during his time with Reims last year. And that will be encouraging for Monaco as they look to bring him back to the French top-flight.

But he is unproven in the Premier League. So it is going to be difficult for him to force his way into the Arsenal fold if he remains at the Emirates beyond the deadline.

Therefore, it will be good news for all sides if Monaco get a lot closer to Arsenal’s asking price if they make a fresh bid.