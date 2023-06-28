Arsenal have just made a ‘breakthrough’ in negotiations to sign ‘great’ player

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move to sign Jurrien Timber this summer, and the Gunners have apparently made a breakthrough in negotiations.

The North Londoners have been very active in this window so far. Kai Havertz is on the verge of being announced as a new Arsenal player, while a British transfer record bid has gone in for Declan Rice.

The other player Arsenal are really pushing to sign is Ajax star Timber, and Dean Jones has shared some good news on GiveMeSport.

Photo by Erwin Spek/Soccrates/Getty Images

Arsenal have made a breakthrough in negotiations to sign Jurrien Timber

Arsenal’s priority in this window has been to strengthen their midfield, but if the end of last season showed anything, it was that they need reinforcements at the back as well.

After William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu suffered season-ending injuries on the same night, the Gunners were forced to use Rob Holding in central defence.

That, according to many people, was the reason why they did not win the Premier League title last season.

Mikel Arteta does not want a repeat of that again this term, which is why he is really pushing to sign a versatile alternative. Jurrien Timber seems to be the chosen one, and a deal could be done soon.

Jones said: “Arsenal feel like they have made a breakthrough on Timber and that’s a significant moment.

“The player’s mindset is now halfway to north London and the talks are heading towards a positive conclusion to this pursuit of a player that really is going to be a strong asset.

“The personal terms they have struck are at a fantastic number for Arsenal and they think the total deal will also be wrapped up at a fee that is very suitable to them.”

Photo by NESimages/Geert van Erven/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

TBR View:

All the noise right now is around Declan Rice and rightly so, but Timber is definitely one to watch out for at Arsenal next season if this move goes through.

The 22-year-old, branded as a ‘very great talent‘, can play at right-back, centre-half and also in defensive midfield if needed. He’s essentially a right-sided Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Arsenal will have a fantastic variety across different areas of the pitch if they can get a deal done for the likes of Rice, Havertz and Timber, and that should help them mount another title challenge next season.

It will be really interesting to see how the Gunners will fare next term.