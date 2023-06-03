Arsenal eyeing £52m midfielder Xavi believes is a 'super top' player











Arsenal have been linked with Martin Zubimendi in recent months.

A month ago, Spanish outlet AS claimed that the Real Sociedad star was “very close” to accepting a Gunners offer.

Since then, Zubimendi has played down any prospects of a move away from the Basque outfit this summer.

However, with the transfer window on the horizon, there could yet be some twists and turns in the tale.

As well as Arsenal, Barcelona have reportedly set their sights on Zubimendi.

Xavi spoke about the 24-year-old last month, calling him an “extraordinary” player who plays in Barca’s style.

Now, the Barca boss has once again lauded Zubimendi, as relayed by Fabrizio Romano.

Our view

Midfield transfers are likely to play a huge part in the upcoming transfer window.

Arsenal could certainly do with bolstering their ranks in the middle of the park to improve their strength in depth.

The likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle also seem on the lookout for new midfielders.

Zubimendi seems happy enough at Real Sociedad, but who knows whether a big offer can sway club and player.

His release clause reportedly stands at €60million (around £52million), which isn’t prohibitively expensive.

Zubimendi is the same age as Declan Rice, whose price tag is around double the Basque ace’s release clause.

Photo by Ion Alcoba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The transfer window isn’t even open and the stage is being set for an intriguing summer for Arsenal and others.

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks. Hopefully we’ll see more links between the Gunners and this top player.