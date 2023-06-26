Arsenal are still not out of the running to sign Brighton star Moises Caicedo this summer, with a lot depending on if Thomas Partey leaves.

Partey is mulling over offers from both Europe and Saudi Arabia, with Mikel Arteta seemingly willing to let the Ghanaian star leave this summer.

With Arsenal already looking to sign new midfielders and with Granit Xhaka set to depart as well, it would leave yet another hole for the Gunners to fill in the middle.

And according to The Telegraph, a move for Brighton’s Caicedo should still not be ruled out.

Arsenal still considering Moises Caicedo

While recent reports have suggested it is Chelsea who will the race for the Brighton man, The Telegraph is once again mentioning Arsenal.

It’s claimed that if Thomas Partey is to leave, then Caicedo will suddenly become a viable option once more for the Gunners.

Of course, they are already trying to sign Declan Rice from West Ham and want to add Romeo Lavia from Southampton as well. Those two were, it seemed, going to be the main two signings in midfield.

But with Partey’s future up in the air, it looks like Caicedo might be back on the radar.

Arsenal failed with a January bid for the Ecuadorian but Brighton are believed to be ready to cash in this summer for anything upwards of £70m.

Title contenders

Make no mistake, if Arsenal somehow managed to sign both Rice and Caicedo, then it would give them a huge chance at title success.

With Man City losing players and in a little bit of a transition period after finally doing the treble, there might never be a better time for Arsenal to strike.

Caicedo has been ‘fantastic‘ for Brighton and if Arsenal got him, Rice, and Lavia, then Mikel Arteta would be onto a winner.