Arsenal look like they’re still in the front seat when it comes to signing Declan Rice, despite interest from Manchester City.

Rice’s signature is one of the most coveted going into the summer and Arsenal are known admirers. The Gunners have been confident in signing the West Ham skipper for some time now.

However, interest in the last week from Man City has put some doubts into proceedings.

But according to The Evening Standard, the player himself has actually indicated to City that his preference remains to sign for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta.

The Standard states that Rice has indicated his preference and that as things stand, it is still Arsenal who are most likely to sign the midfielder.

Declan Rice still leaning towards Arsenal

Of course, we know already that there has been a feeling from within Rice’s camp that Arsenal have always been his preferred destination.

But with City’s interest threatening to change that, it is interesting to see that Rice still feels that way.

The big question now is whether or not Arsenal can get West Ham to agree to a package to sell. The Hammers are holding out for more than £100m and so far, Arsenal haven’t quite got there.

As we know, paying such a sum will not be a problem for City. Pep Guardiola’s side are fresh off the back of a money-spinning Champions League win and have money to spend if needed.

Time is ticking

Arsenal need to crack on with his now and get Declan Rice signed and delivered.

Arsenal fans have sat around and waited for him to be announced for some time now and the lurking in the background from City will be making supporters uneasy.

With Rice still obviously wanting to move to The Emirates, this is the time to strike. Edu has to get this deal over the line and quickly.