Arsenal might be pressing ahead with their bid for Declan Rice but it looks like they’re drifting further away from Moises Caicedo.

The Brighton midfielder has been constantly linked with a move to The Emirates ever since January. The Gunners bid huge money in the winter window but were told no.

Since then, reports have claimed that Brighton will demand £90m to let Caicedo go. And according to The Daily Mail, it looks like Chelsea are going to be the ones who win the race.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Moises Caicedo to choose Chelsea over Arsenal

The Daily Mail reports how Caicedo has been nudged in the direction of Chelsea from his agents.

Further, it’s claimed that Caicedo now actually prefers a move to Stamford Bridge above all else and that inside the club, there is a confidence that Chelsea can get this over the line.

Brighton will still look for that huge fee but Chelsea are looking towards a fee of between £70-80m rather than that intiial £90m valuation the Seagulls held.

Caicedo’s name has gradually drifted away from the Arsenal discussion in recent weeks. Indeed, it was only this week that reports claimed that the Gunners have now actually dropped their interest.

Chelsea, then, appear to have a clear run at this one.

Another big money signing

You do get the feeling Caicedo might have been used as a bit of a smokescreen here by Arsenal to ensure they get Rice.

They will have known all along that Chelsea will have been in the mix and at the end of the day, the Gunners would rather have Rice than Caicedo right now.

For Chelsea, Caicedo should still be a good player. But Declan Rice is a guaranteed hit for the Gunners and even at £100m+, it will probably be money well spent.