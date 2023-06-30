Graeme Bailey has now detailed if transfers for Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber will be the last signings that Arsenal make in the summer given their interest in Romeo Lavia.

The Gunners are moving fast to sign their top targets with manager Mikel Arteta keen to add fresh dimensions to his squad. Arsenal have already brought Kai Havertz in from Chelsea this week. While they are also now making progress in talks with West Ham United and AFC Ajax.

A deal to bring Rice to north London from West Ham has long been near the top of Arsenal’s transfer plans. Fabrizio Romano now reports that the teams have an overall agreement on a £100m fee, plus £5m in add-ons. But talks are ongoing about the structure of the payments.

Reports by the Evening Standard also note that Arsenal have agreed on a £36m, rising £4m, fee with Ajax for Timber. Gunners sporting director Edu is now due to accelerate their talks this weekend. Both teams are eager to conclude the negotiations for the defender’s move.

What has Graeme Bailey said about Arsenal’s transfer plans?

Transfers for Timber and Rice will take Arsenal’s spending to around £200m, having already paid Chelsea £62.5m, rising to £67.5m, for Havertz. But Arteta and Edu will surprise Bailey if they decide to end their spending there. He still believes Lavia remains an option for them.

When asked by 90min’s ‘Talking Transfers’ podcast if Arsenal will be done spending over the summer transfer window once Edu has got Rice and Timber across the line, Bailey explained:

“I think they will want more. From what we are hearing, I wouldn’t rule out Arsenal signing another midfielder. I think [Brighton & Hove Albion’s Moises] Caicedo will be Chelsea bound.

“But a Lavia, someone like that, I wouldn’t rule out Arsenal getting another top-class midfielder. In fact, I’d be shocked if they don’t.”

Lavia has emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal, alongside Havertz, Rice and Timber, after he endured relegation with Southampton. The Belgian was one of the silver linings from the Saints’ struggles. He still managed to impress in his debut season at St Mary’s over 2022/23.

Romeo Lavia could remain a target after Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber

Southampton paid Manchester City £14m in July 2022 for Lavia, while handing the Citizens a £40m buyback clause for 2024. But clubs are now circling to lure him away from St Mary’s.

The Independent reported recently that Chelsea are looking to rival Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United for Lavia’s transfer. It also claimed that Southampton value the 19-year-old at £45m. But a move to Emirates Stadium is seen as his most likely option this summer.

Additionally, The Guardian now reports that Arteta is still driving Arsenal’s interest in Lavia, despite landing Havertz and closing in on Rice. The one-cap Red Devils international played 29 Premier League games during 2022/23, starting in 26, interrupted by a hamstring injury.