How Declan Rice feels right now as West Ham and Arsenal continue to negotiate – Romano

Arsenal and West Ham United are still in talks to complete a deal for the transfer of Declan Rice this summer, and Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest.

The Gunners blew Manchester City out of the water with their third bid for the Englishman, worth a British record £105 million. The Hammers have reportedly accepted the total fee, but talks are ongoing to sort out the payment structure (The Athletic).

Rice is waiting on the wings for this deal to go through, and Romano has claimed in a video on his YouTube channel that the midfielder is absolutely buzzing about the move right now.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Declan Rice is ‘buzzing’ to join Arsenal as talks with West Ham continue

Arsenal went into the market with Declan Rice as their priority target.

The Englishman is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. He is exactly what Arsenal need right now, and Mikel Arteta was desperate to get him.

Arsenal had a few scares along the way as they tried to get Rice. Bayern Munich and Manchester United’s interests first emerged, before Manchester City went and lodged an official bid to get him.

Edu and Arteta, however, stayed calm and lodged a massive bid of their own, and that is now set to get them their man as soon as payment terms are resolved.

Here’s what Romano said about the situation: “For Declan Rice, day of silence because West Ham and Arsenal are still working while I’m speaking on the payment terms.

“West Ham want the payment of £100 million to be made over 18 months, Arsenal are offering four years, so there is still distance. All parties are more relaxed because there is an agreement on the fee, it’s going to be £105 million so there is no doubt about that.

“All parties are way more relaxed. Declan Rice and Arsenal remains a deal at the final stages, set to be completed, so nothing to be worried about.

“There is a feeling Rice is buzzing to join Arsenal so is waiting for these steps of the deal and then the here we go.”

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

TBR View:

Declan Rice is apparently ‘buzzing’ to sign for Arsenal, and Gunners fans can’t wait to see him in the famous red and white next season.

Arsenal are set to let Granit Xhaka leave the club, while there are rumours that Thomas Partey could be sold before the window shuts as well.

A new midfielder was always an absolute necessity for the Gunners, and in Rice, they have one of the very best in the business.

The scary thing is, he’s still only 24 and he can get even better under Arteta.