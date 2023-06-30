Arsenal to accelerate talks for player Van Dijk called ‘great’ in next 24 hours

Arsenal are set for a busy weekend as Mikel Arteta and Edu look to close a transfer for Jurrien Timber of AFC Ajax now that the Gunners have a verbal agreement on the fee.

That is according to the Evening Standard, which reports that Arsenal and Ajax are keen to conclude negotiations. Talks between the teams have reached an advanced stage. But the last facets of the structure of the payments must be resolved for Timber to move to England.

Ajax are ready to accept Arsenal’s offer worth an initial £36m plus £4m in future add-ons for Timber’s transfer. So, the 22-year-old is on course to become the Gunners’ latest signing in a busy week in north London. Kai Havertz joined for £62.5m rising to £67.5m on Wednesday.

Photo by Nesimages/Michael Bulder/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Arteta convinced Timber of a transfer from Ajax to Arsenal

Arsenal sporting director Edu will now accelerate the Emirates Stadium side’s talks with Ajax for Timber’s transfer over the weekend. De Godenzonen are also just as keen as the Gunners to finalise a total agreement for the centre-half. While Timber has also pushed for the move.

Arteta convinced Timber of a transfer to Arsenal after laying out the Spaniard’s project to the Dutchman. He intends to use the Utrecht-born enforcer primarily as a right-back. But Timber will also offer the Gunners an additional option as a centre-half, which is his natural position.

The chance to join Arteta’s project at Arsenal excites Timber to the extent that he pushed for a transfer against interest from Bayern Munich this summer. Personal terms will also not be an issue for Edu to resolve once he concludes discussions with Ajax for the terms of the fee.

Photo by Andre Weening/Orange Pictures/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Arsenal are set to sign a defender Van Dijk praised in 2022

Talks advancing over the weekend could see Arsenal finalise Timber’s transfer from Ajax as early as next week. The move will also see Arteta land a defender who Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk praised in September 2022. He believes his Dutch compatriot has a bright future.

“I wasn’t nearly as far along [with my development at that age] as he is now,” Van Dijk said, via quotes by 90min, about Timber. “I have nothing but praise for him. He is a great player and a true professional. He has so much potential. Hopefully, he can develop further.”

Timber has earned 15 caps for the Netherlands to date since his debut under Frank de Boer in June 2021. He further recorded nine of his outings beside Van Dijk, including during four games at the 2022 World Cup. Together the pair helped Oranje qualify for the quarter-final.