Arsenal look set to secure their second and third signings of the transfer window in the coming days.

Indeed, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber appear to be very close to sealing moves to the Emirates after Kai Havertz’s arrival earlier this week.

These three signings will set Arsenal back close to £200m, but, despite that huge early outlay, Arsenal are still looking at more additions.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Indeed, according to The Guardian, Mikel Arteta still wants to target Southampton’s Romeo Lavia after securing both Rice and Timber.

The ‘incredible’ midfielder has been on Arsenal’s radar for quite some time, and in all honesty, this is a move that makes the world of sense.

It would take a reported £40m to land Lavia this summer, and while that is a hefty fee, it isn’t all that much when you consider that the Belgian is only 19 years old and he could solve their midfield problems for the next decade.

Make no mistake about it, Arsenal need to strengthen in the midfield in the coming weeks.

Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey have both been linked with a move away from the Emirates, and while the signings of Declan Rice does bolster that area, you only need to do a bit of simple maths to see that replacing two departures with one arrival doesn’t quite work out.

Photo by Isabelle Field/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Therefore, Arsenal may still need another midfielder through the door, and Lavia could be just what the doctor ordered as Arsenal continue to look to build a strong, young core of talent that can carry them through the 2020s.

Arsenal aren’t messing about this summer, and if they manage to get Lavia, Rice and Timber all signed, they will be in the title race again next term.