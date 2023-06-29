Arsenal could move for £85m player this summer, it would be a ‘difficult deal’

Arsenal could try and move for the Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni this summer, but it would be a very difficult deal to complete.

That’s according to journalist Tom Canton, speaking on his YouTube channel about the latest goings on at The Emirates.

Arsenal have now confirmed their first incoming of the summer.

Chelsea star Kai Havertz has made the move across London to join Arsenal with Mikel Arteta very excited to work with the German international.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He could soon be joined at Arsenal by Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

A move for the West Ham captain appears to be edging closer, but a deal isn’t done yet.

Arsenal are also keen to complete a move for Timber to provide more options at the back.

A second bid has been submitted as Arteta aims to get his business done early in the window.

Arsenal are now reportedly considering a move to sign Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni.

The £85m midfielder would be a serious coup this summer but may end up costing even more than Rice.

However, Arteta has demanded Arsenal be ambitious this summer and completing a deal for the French international would certainly tick that box.

Arsenal potentially considering move for Tchouameni

Asked on his YouTube channel about whether Arsenal could move for the 23-year-old, Canton said: “I think when it comes to [Aurelien] Tchouameni, it’s a difficult deal.

“I think that there is maybe more hope than there is reality in the potential for Tchouameni to leave Real Madrid.

“I don’t think it makes much sense for Real Madrid to allow Tchouameni to go. They’ve got a great young core of players.

“They’ve got the experienced players like [Toni] Kroos and [Luka] Modric who at the moment are staying.

“But they are coming towards the end of their time with Real Madrid, be it this season or next season.

“Then you’ve got [Jude] Bellingham, [Eduardo] Camavinga, [Federico] Valverde and Tchouameni who as a core looks a great set for the future, even though they’ve just brought Jude Bellingham into the club as well.

Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

“I just think that as a core look really strong, I don’t know why they would move that on.

“That said, if Arsenal can go and get Tchouameni, I think it would be a very intriguing deal for Arsenal to potentially do during this window.

“So, I’m not ruling it out, I’m just saying that it’s a very difficult deal for Arsenal to do.”

TBR View – Tchouameni would be a serious signal of intent

If Arsenal did move for Tchouameni it would show that they’re going all out to compete with Manchester City this season.

A report from Football Transfers suggested that Arsenal might only go for the 23-year-old if they miss out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Of the three players mentioned, a move for Lavia looks the most likely due to having the smallest asking price.

Arsenal are already breaking the bank by signing Rice, Havertz and Timber.

As Canton mentions, it might be difficult to convince Real Madrid to sell Tchouameni.

It may be wiser for Arsenal to use the money needed to sign the Frenchman to buy several other players instead.