Journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested that Arsenal’s latest offer for Jurrien Timber is worth around £40 million, and there is a feeling that a resolution may not be too far away now.

Jacobs was speaking on The Football Terrace following the news that Mikel Arteta’s men have now made a second bid for the 22-year-old as they look to bolster their defensive options.

Jurrien Timber does appear to be Arsenal’s top target at the back. And it seems that they are gradually making progress in their move for the Ajax star.

Second Arsenal bid for Timber worth around £40m

The Athletic reported that Arsenal initially offered £30 million for Timber. Ajax however, want £50 million. But personal terms are not thought to be a problem. The Daily Mail reported overnight that Arsenal are ready to double Timber’s wages.

Fabrizio Romano reported on Monday that a second bid for Timber had gone in. And Jacobs has now provided some further insight into the bid.

He suggested that Arsenal are optimistic that they have made a bid which will appeal to Ajax. And it may now not be too long before the Gunners learn whether they will indeed add the Netherlands international to their ranks this summer.

“From Arsenal’s point of view, they think that the bid is competitive,” he told The Football Terrace. “And not only that, they believe that it’s more than fair. So there is a feeling that this one may get done quickly one way or the other.

“I don’t see Arsenal going up to anywhere close to €60 million. So as a consequence, we now need to wait and see whether or not Ajax accept the proposal. I’m told that that proposal is around the £40 million mark now, which again, for the player and for Ajax might be enough to push this one over the line.”

Arsenal look to be determined to wrap up their business as quickly as possible. And that should reap rewards in the early stages of the new campaign.

While other teams are still finding their feet, Arsenal should have a group of players who have settled over a number of pre-season fixtures.

Timber is still a young player. And he is not yet the finished article. So he will still need some time to adapt to life in the Premier League.

But it is a big statement that Arsenal have made two bids in a short space of time.

It will be interesting to see if a third is required to secure his signature or not.