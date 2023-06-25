Mikel Arteta makes Kai Havertz claim amid Arsenal transfer links

Arsenal are reportedly on the verge of signing Kai Havertz this summer, and Mikel Arteta has delivered his verdict on the Chelsea attacker.

The Gunners have been very active in this transfer window, with bids going in for Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and of course, Havertz, who could be a new Arsenal player very soon.

Arteta is usually very quiet about his transfer targets, but he has surprisingly had his say on Havertz in an interview with Marca today.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Many eyebrows were raised when reports emerged that Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are interested in signing Kai Havertz from Chelsea this summer.

The Germany international is a fantastic talent, but his time at Chelsea over the last three years has been really underwhelming for one reason or another.

Nobody really expected Arsenal to even consider signing Havertz, but it looks like a deal to bring the 24-year-old to the Emirates is on the verge of completion.

Arteta has now had his say on Havertz.

He said: “Talent comes at a price, and at Arsenal we are always interested in youngsters with experience.

“I repeat, I’m not talking about players from other clubs, but in the case of Kai, he has already shown a lot, including a Champions League.

“He is a talented player, versatile and only 24 years old.”

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

If Arteta is publicly talking about a player Arsenal are reportedly trying to sign, a deal must be close.

Fabrizio Romano revealed yesterday that Havertz will be undergoing a medical this weekend ahead of his big-money move from Chelsea to the Emirates.

The German may not be the man who Arsenal fans wanted, but Arteta seems convinced that he’s good for his side, so Gunners fans should trust him.

As things stand, it looks like Havertz will be Arsenal’s first signing of the summer.