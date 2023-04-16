Arsenal coach praises 17-year-old who Mikel Arteta keeps calling up to first-team training











Arsenal under-21s coach Mehmet Ali has praised youngster Amario Cozier-Duberry for his latest performance.

Speaking to the club’s official Instagram account, Ali singled out several of his young stars.

Arsenal may not be in the title race at under-21 level this season, but there’s been plenty of success stories.

It’s a young side, and many of the players involved have led Arsenal to the FA Youth Cup final.

Not only that, Mikel Arteta has clearly been keeping a close eye on the academy.

He has regularly called youngsters up to train with the first-team squad, and some have been involved in matchday squads.

Ethan Nwaneri became the first 15-year-old to play in the Premier League earlier in the season against Brentford.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Reuell Walters has also recently been involved with the first-team, although not yet made his debut.

Another youngster who is making waves right now is Amario Cozier-Duberry.

Ali called out Cozier-Duberry for praise after getting on the score sheet again for Arsenal’s under-21s.

He could be the next Hale End academy product to step up into Arteta’s senior squad on a more permanent basis.

Ali hails Arsenal youngster Cozier-Duberry

Speaking after their 3-3 draw with Brighton on Friday, Ali said: “I thought Amario [Cozier-Duberry], his goal was very, very good.”

It was a quality goal from the 17-year-old, who curled his strike into the top corner.

Cozier-Duberry has been in first-team training on multiple occasions this season.

He’s another young player yet to make his competitive debut, but has appeared in senior friendlies.

The teenager has been on the bench four times in the league this season, and will want to make a debut before what could be a famous season is over.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Cozier-Duberry has been compared to Bukayo Saka recently, and his Arsenal coaches, including Ali, have massive hopes for him.

He’s a frighteningly talented young winger who plays in the same position as the England international.

The teenager is very slight in frame, but has an incredibly low centre of gravity making him so difficult to defend against.

He may need to get stronger before becoming a regular at senior level.

However, he’s unlikely to be far away from playing first-team football, whether that’s with Arsenal or on loan elsewhere.

