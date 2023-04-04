Jack Wilshere says Arsenal have another Bukayo Saka in their youth team











Arsenal U18s coach Jack Wilshere has heaped praise on young Amario Cozier-Duberry and even compared him to Bukayo Saka.

The Gunners’ Hale End youth setup has been sensational in recent years. The likes of Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Folarin Balogun and Joe Willock have all come through the ranks and are shining at the top level.

Saka is undoubtedly the best of the bunch, and luckily for Arsenal fans, there may now be another player who’s just like him in their youth side.

Photo by Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images

Jack Wilshere hung up his boots and accepted the job to become Arsenal’s U18s coach last year.

It hasn’t been a smooth ride in terms of results for the Englishman, but he seems to be enjoying every minute of his role, and he’s helping develop some of the finest young players in the club’s youth setup.

Cozier-Duberry, who’s still only 17, is one of them, and Wilshere is really excited about this young man’s potential and the kind of player he can become in the coming years.

The Arsenal coach told The Athletic: “Amario is very exciting and Mikel likes him.

“He reminds me of Bukayo Saka, plays in the same position as him, needs to get better with his decision-making like Bukayo did, but he’s definitely exciting. In some moments he’s unplayable.

“You give him the ball and he can make things happen. You can set up a team and have a game plan, but when you’ve got individuals like that you’ve got a chance.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Cozier-Duberry really is a phenomenal young player.

The teenager has scored 10 goals and provided six assists for Arsenal’s youth sides this season. He has even been on Mikel Arteta’s bench on a few occasions and is a regular in senior training sessions these days.

To be as good as Saka is no easy feat, but it’s Hale End that developed the 21-year-old to become the star he is today, and it won’t surprise us at all if Cozier-Duberry follows a similar path.

Wilshere’s U18s take on Manchester City in the FA Youth Cup semi-final tonight, and Cozier-Duberry is expected to start. It will be interesting to see how he fares.

Photo by Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images

