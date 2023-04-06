Arsenal really rate 17-year-old gem on their books, he could replace their ‘special’ player - journalist











Charles Watts says Arsenal are really big on Amario Cozier-Duberry, speculating that the 17-year-old could actually end up being Reiss Nelson’s replacement at Arsenal.

Nelson is, of course, out of contract in the summer, and while negotiations are ongoing, there is the chance that he does leave the club this summer.

Watts stated that if Nelson does go, Cozier-Duberry could potentially be brought into the squad as his replacement, stating that the higher-ups at Arsenal really rate the teenager.

Photo by Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images

Arsenal are big on Cozier-Duberry

Watts shared what he knows about the teenager.

“If they can get him (Nelson) on a good deal, I can understand why they would do it. If him and his agent are demanding anything silly then I think it’s definitely just sort of move on and spend money elsewhere and bring someone else into the squad, you also have Amario Cozier-Duberry coming through who is still very young, but Saka was very young when he came through and made his name, and Arsenal do really rate Cozier-Duberry, so maybe that comes into the equation as well,” Watts said on his YouTube channel.

Watch this space

Cozier-Duberry is only 17 years old, so it may still be some time before we get the chance to see him in the first team, but it sounds as though he may well have a bright future at Arsenal.

As Watts says, the Gunners really rate him, and the fact that he has been discussed as a Nelson replacement at the age of just 17 is a massive compliment.

Of course, he probably won’t get that sort of chance next season. After all, Nelson is in talks about staying at Arsenal, so it sounds as though the ‘special’ player will be sticking around at the Emirates for some time yet.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

