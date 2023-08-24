Arsenal Under-21s coach Mehmet Ali was left applauding youngster Reuell Walters during their match against Swindon Town.

A report from The Athletic has shared more details about Arsenal’s penalty shootout win over the League Two side in the EFL Trophy.

It was a big result for a young team coming into this season off the back of a brilliant FA Youth Cup campaign last year.

Arsenal’s young Gunners reached the final of that competition but couldn’t beat London rivals West Ham.

Many of the players in that squad have now stepped up into the Under-21s this season.

One of those is Reuell Walters, who featured on the bench at times last year for Mikel Arteta’s first team.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Although he’s not made his senior debut yet, there are high hopes for the 18-year-old who has been considered as a potential replacement in the squad for Jurrien Timber.

Arsenal coach Mehmet Ali was very impressed with one action in particular from Walters against Swindon.

It’s a sign that he’s more than capable of holding his own against more experienced players already.

Arsenal coach left applauding Walters

The report from The Athletic shares one particular moment from Arsenal Under-21s draw with Swindon where Walters stood out.

He received a loose pass in front of Ali on the touchline under pressure.

However, despite being instructed by his coach to go back to Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein, Walters spun away from the opposition player before winning a throw-in.

Ali was then seen applauding the teenage full-back who once again got the better of his opposite number.

It will be interesting to see what Arsenal do with Walters this season.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He’s clearly one of the most highly regarded players in the Arsenal academy right now, especially given he went on the first-team’s pre-season tour of Germany this summer.

The 18-year-old could once again be considered emergency cover for the senior side while playing with the Under-21s.

However, a loan move elsewhere might benefit him more as against Swindon he showed he’s more than up to the task of playing lower-league football.

The fate of the likes of Kieran Tierney in the transfer window over the course of the next few days might end up deciding where he ends up.