Arsenal coaches were seriously impressed with young defender Reuell Walters during a pre-season training drill yesterday.

A video shared on Arsenal’s official YouTube channel showed the team hard at work before their first friendly of the summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side face 1. FC Nurnberg in their first warm-up game tomorrow.

There’s an expectation that new signing Kai Havertz will get his first run out in the game, with all eyes on what position Arteta plays him in.

Tomorrow’s match may also be an opportunity for some of Arsenal’s most exciting young players to get some senior minutes.

The likes of Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly have travelled with the squad.

One player who has already impressed Arsenal coaches in Germany is Reuell Walters.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The young defender was on the cusp of making his first-team debut last season, appearing on the bench several times.

He could now be given his opportunity to impress Arteta as he continues to work hard behind the scenes.

Arsenal coaches impressed by Walters

In the video shared by Arsenal, the players are taking part in a small-sided game, and Walters is one of the floating players able to play for both teams.

At one point, he plays a one-two with Gabriel Martinelli, before being closed down by Kai Havertz and Reiss Nelson.

Walters uses his quick feet to evade a challenge from both players before laying a pass off, and a coach in the background can be heard shouting, ‘Well done Reu!’

Walters is a versatile defender, capable of playing at right-back or centre-back.

When Arsenal lost both William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu to injury last season, Walters was the obvious option from the academy to step up.

Mikel Arteta is a big fan of the teenager, but staying at Arsenal might not be the best option for him this season.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal are expected to announce the signing of Jurrien Timber very shortly, adding more depth to Walters’s position.

He may also be a step above playing Under-21s football next season.

A loan move may therefore be the most sensible option for the 18-year-old so he can finally experience playing regular senior football.

While Walters is still at Arsenal, his coaches will be keeping a close eye on his development before deciding on his next steps.