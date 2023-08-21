Fabrizio Romano predicts 26-year-old player is going to leave Arsenal soon

Fabrizio Romano has predicted that Kieran Tierney will leave Arsenal before the summer transfer window closes.

That transfer insider has been speaking to GiveMeSport and shared an update on Tierney’s future.

Tierney has been heavily linked with a move away from North London this summer after falling down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta.

Indeed, the Scotsman has struggled for minutes after Oleksandr Zinchenko’s arrival last summer and was even left out of Arteta’s matchday squad last weekend.

The 26-year-old has received interest from the likes of Newcastle United and Real Sociedad. But a move to St James’ Park looks to be off the table after they snapped up Lewis Hall from Chelsea.

Yet, Fabrizio Romano believes that Tierney will secure a move away from Arsenal this summer.

Photo by Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Romano thinks Tierney will leave Arsenal

Speaking to GMS, Romano admitted that he still believes Tierney will be offloaded before the transfer window slams shut.

“I think he will because, on the player’s side, they are open to making this move happen,” Romano said. “He wants to play, and that’s why Arsenal have the same intention.

“Real Sociedad are the club showing the biggest interest because they made a verbal proposal for a loan deal with a buy option.

“Arsenal asked for an obligation. So, Arsenal want a permanent transfer. For Tierney, they aren’t so keen on a loan transfer.

“Let’s see how the conversation with Real Sociedad will continue.”

Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images

Tierney has struggled for minutes under Arteta over the past year after playing a key role at Arsenal beforehand.

The full-back just doesn’t seem to be suited to Arteta’s style of play and it would be for the best if he moved on this summer.

Of course, Arsenal may want to bring in another full-back before allowing the Scotsman to leave after Jurrien Timber’s injury.

But there should be some decent options on the market for the Gunners should they decide to bolster at full-back, with the likes of Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker-Peters reportedly of interest.