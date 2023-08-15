18-year-old Arsenal man could get first-team call-up after Jurrien Timber injury

Arsenal youngster Reuell Walters could be set to earn his first first-team minutes this season after Jurrien Timber’s serious injury.

The Athletic journalist James McNicholas was speaking on his YouTube channel about the Dutchman’s injury.

There was a huge amount of excitement around the Emirates when Jurrien Timber was signed from Ajax.

The 22-year-old was brought in for £38m and seen as immediate competition for Ben White.

His versatility has already been on full show, with Mikel Arteta picking him at left-back on Saturday and against Manchester City in the Community Shield.

It was telling that Man City’s only goal last weekend came from City’s right wing once Timber had been substituted.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

A promising start to his Premier League career was cut short after picking up a serious injury against Nottingham Forest.

After initially trying to play on before half-time, he managed just five minutes before Takehiro Tomiyasu replaced him.

There’s now a chance that Reuell Walters could be called up to Arsenal’s first team after Timber’s injury.

He’s been in the senior matchday squad before but never made his debut for the club.

Walters could get Arsenal call-up after Timber injury

Speaking about the right-back situation, McNicholas said: “At right-back, we’ve got [Takehiro] Tomiyasu, we’ve got Ben White.

“Beyond that, we do still have Cedric Soares and we’ve got Reuell Walters in the squad.

“No talk about a loan move for him so he could be an emergency candidate if required.

“Very highly-rated, lots of ability, could this be the opening that gives him a chance to impress potentially in the cup competitions?”

Walters has already really impressed Arsenal’s coaches this summer after joining the first team on their pre-season tour of Germany.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The 18-year-old is an England under-19 international and was an unused substitute nine times last season.

If Timber doesn’t play again this season for Arsenal, it would be a silver lining for the club to see Walters emerge as another brilliant academy graduate.

If Kieran Tierney also leaves, that removes another full-back option currently ahead of Walters in the pecking order.

All eyes are on Arsenal for an official announcement of how long the Dutch international will be unavailable.