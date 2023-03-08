Arsenal believe they can cut £30m off Declan Rice's asking price this summer











Arsenal now believe they could get up to £30m off West Ham United captain Declan Rice’s asking price this summer.

A report from journalist Ben Jacobs, via Caught Offside, outlines the latest details on the midfielder’s future.

Declan Rice now appears to be one of Arsenal’s main transfer targets going into the summer.

The Gunners have been looking to add a quality central midfielder to their squad for some time.

Moises Caicedo was the key target in January, but Brighton would not budge from their astronomical valuation for the Ecuadorian.

Instead, Mikel Arteta brought in Jorginho from Chelsea, and the Italian was proved to be a useful stopgap.

However, Declan Rice is the man Arsenal want to lead their midfielder for years to come, but his asking price could be an issue.

The England international is likely to fetch a huge fee, but the Gunners are confident they can bring this down.

Even with the guarantee of Champions League prize money, Arsenal will still want to save every penny they can going forward.

Arsenal believe Rice asking price can be reduced

Writing for Caught Offside about the Rice situation, Jacobs said: “As I have said many times, Rice will have plenty of suitors and although David Moyes claims he should be worth more than Enzo Fernandez’s British-record fee (£107m), a price tag of £75-80m is what suitors think feasible, especially with West Ham resigned to losing Rice.”

Based on recent performances, it’s hard to argue that Rice would be worth as much as Enzo Fernandez right now.

West Ham as a whole have really struggled, and Rice is no exception, despite being singled out for praise earlier in the campaign.

Manchester United are also reportedly fans of Rice, and Arsenal will hope that doesn’t drive up this asking price.

West Ham will want a bidding war to break out for their star player, so they can recoup as much money as possible from the 24-year-old.

His dream of playing in the Champions League looks set to be fulfilled if he makes the move to The Emirates. Arsenal will be hoping it doesn’t break the bank to recruit the ‘world-class’ midfielder this

