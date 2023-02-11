Ian Wright reacts to Declan Rice performance for West Ham v Chelsea, amid Arsenal links











Declan Rice is the big name being linked with Arsenal as we hurtle towards another transfer window in the summer of 2023.

With the January window only just done and dusted, attention is quickly turning to who will be on the move come the summer. And Rice has been one name who has been mentioned plenty of times.

The England star is being linked with a move to the Gunners. Chelsea and others are also keen, however Rice is believed to be open to moving to The Emirates.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Rice was in action today as West Ham played Chelsea. And watching on, former Gunners striker Ian Wright admitted he was more than impressed with what he’d seen from Rice over the 90 minutes.

“I like Declan Rice, I’d go as far as saying he’s a world-class player with the games he’s played, he’s played over 200 matches. He has done the number six role, but he can also do the number eight role as well,” Wright said on PL Productions.

Rice will have the pick of the clubs really come the summer. West Ham are expected to demand around £100m or more for their star man.

TBR’s View: Rice shows his class every week

There’s no doubt Declan Rice showed what he was all about against Chelsea today. If it was an audition to show the Blues what he was about, then he passed with flying colours.

Of course, it could come down to a battle of the London clubs in the summer. Essentially, it might be a case of who can pay the big money.

Rice will be enticed by both Arsenal and Chelsea for different reasons. Arsenal will, at the moment, hold the Champions League football card though. And in the end, that might prove pivotal for Rice.