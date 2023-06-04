Arsenal appear to be ‘very unlikely’ to sign £140k-a-week midfielder this summer











Arsenal are very unlikely to sign Ilkay Gundogan this summer with the 32-year-old set to move elsewhere.

That’s according to journalist Tom Canton speaking on his YouTube channel.

It was another match-winning performance from the impressive German at Wembley yesterday.

Ilkay Gundogan scored the fastest-ever goal in an FA Cup Final, volleying past David De Gea within 13 seconds.

He scored the winning goal in the second half with another pinpoint volley following a Kevin de Bruyne free-kick.

Given his recent performances, it’s a huge surprise that Manchester City have let Ilkay Gundogan’s contract run down.

He’ll be a free transfer this summer, although journalist Dharmesh Sheth suggests City are now desperate to keep hold of him.

Although Gundogan will have his choice of clubs, it appears to be unlikely he’ll join Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta wants to add to his midfield and has other options lined up if they can’t sign Gundogan.

However, he could provide the experience the side were desperately calling out for as their campaign ended on a disappointing note.

Gundogan unlikely to join Arsenal – Canton

Speaking about the German international’s future, Canton said: “This guy cannot be more clutch if he tried. He turns up in the biggest moments possible.

“I commend Arsenal for doing their best to try and sign him on a free transfer this summer.

“But, it doesn’t seem to be that that’s going to be the case. Barcelona reportedly are very much closing in on the potential signing of Ilkay Gundogan.

“It’s going to be very unlikely it seems that he will be moving to Arsenal during the forthcoming summer transfer window.”

The £140,000-a-week midfielder will be a valuable player for whichever club he chooses to join.

The only hope for Arsenal may be that Barcelona’s financial difficulties from last season haven’t suddenly disappeared.

They also appear to be keen to sign Lionel Messi once again now that he’s left Paris Saint-Germain.

If for whatever reason that stops them from moving for Gundogan, Arsenal might enter the race again, however unlikely that may seem.

The club will now be concentrating their efforts on getting a move for Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo.

