Club now desperate to keep their £21m player after he claims he could join Arsenal











Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth claims Manchester City are desperate to keep hold of Ilkay Gundogan this summer amid interest from Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta looks set to bolster his squad this summer after narrowly missing out on the Premier League title.

The Gunners seem to be prioritising the middle of the park as Granit Xhaka is edging towards a surprise move to Bayer Leverkusen.

And Arsenal have been linked with another move for a City player in Ilkay Gundogan.

Photo by Lexy Ilsley – Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Indeed, The Guardian reports that Gundogan is interested in linking up with Arteta in north London after working with him in Manchester.

The 32-year-old’s current deal with City is set to expire over the summer and as things stand, he is set to leave Pep Guardiola’s side on a free transfer.

But Sheth has told GiveMeSport that City are desperate to keep hold of their captain beyond the summer.

City desperate to keep Gundogan

Sheth shared an update on Gundogan’s future and claimed that Guardiola feels the midfielder is ‘priceless’ for City.

He said: “It would be an incredible way to bookmark his Manchester City career if, as captain, he wins the treble and lifts all three of those trophies. Where do you go from there?

“But Pep Guardiola’s thinking is this guy is priceless and someone who is a first-team player. Yes, he’s in his 30s, but that doesn’t matter.

“Look at the influence he has on the pitch and off the pitch as well. They desperately want him to stay.”

Photo by Lexy Ilsley – Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

At the end of the current campaign, Gundogan has arguably been one of City’s most important players as his form helped them to yet another title.

The German has been ever-present for Guardiola’s side since making the £21 million switch to the Etihad Stadium back in 2016.

It would be a surprise to see City allow their captain to leave for nothing over the summer, especially if he ends up joining their rivals Arsenal.

The Gunners have benefitted from signing City players over the past year, with Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus excelling in north London.

And if Gundogan does end up leaving City for free, it seems like a no-brainer for Arsenal. He’s proven himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League over the years and would represent a significant upgrade on Xhaka.

