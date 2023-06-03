Fabrizio Romano shares what Arsenal are now waiting for with Declan Rice











Arsenal are waiting until the end of next week before they make any concrete move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

Rice is Arsenal’s top midfield target heading into the summer window. The Gunners are desperate to add some new midfielders and Mikel Arteta feels Rice is the best option.

However, they face a fight for the Hammers skipper. A number of clubs including Liverpool and Man United are keen as well.

But according to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal remain the favourites for now but are biding their time.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Speaking to GiveMeSport, respected journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the situation with Arsenal and Rice.

And according to Romano, the Gunners are simply biding their time.

“They’re leading the race in terms of interest, but then you have to reach an agreement with the player and with West Ham. This is still the case, but we know they want to respect to West Ham because of the Conference League final and this is why there is no concrete negotiation now, as they’re waiting on the price tag,” Romano said.

West Ham take on Fiorentina in midweek as they look to win the Europa Conference League.

Respectful approach

In the end, this approach from Arsenal might end up playing into their hands. West Ham will want to get the best fee possible for Rice and if Arsenal play their cards right, the Hammers might prefer their bid.

For Arsenal, it’s a case of being patient. If they pay the money, it does seem Rice is keen on making the move to The Emirates.

If Arsenal do end up signing Rice, then it’s a huge step forward. He is Arteta’s number one choice and right now, probably England’s best midfielder.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images