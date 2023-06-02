‘He’d be willing to move’: ‘Strong’ player would happily join Arsenal, he loves the Gunners – journalist











Moises Caicedo would be keen to join Arsenal this summer according to Tom Canton.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the journalist was discussing the Ecuadorian’s summer options amid a number of links to both Arsenal and Chelsea, and he noted that the ‘strong’ midfielder would really like to join Arsenal.

Indeed, Canton says that Caicedo is actually a big fan of Arsenal and that he’d be willing to move if the Gunners can stump up the necessary cash to tempt Brighton into accepting a bid.

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Caicedo wants to join

Canton shared what he knows about Caicedo.

“Money talks in football I’m afraid, but I agree that he should be aiming higher for a team in the Champions League and Arsenal certainly are that. He’s a big fan of Arsenal, he likes Arsenal, and he’d be willing to move to Arsenal if they offer the money that Brighton are willing to accept,” Canton said.

Won’t be the only one

Moises Caicedo won’t be the only player with aspirations of joining Arsneal this summer, that’s for sure.

Indeed, after such a successful season that concluded in Champions League qualification, Arsenal are now, once again, one of the most appealing clubs in England.

For far too long, Arsenal were a team that were going nowhere, but now, they have a clear plan and path and they’re accelerating along that path very quickly.

Arsenal are on the up, and the more they improve, the more likely they are to attract players like Caicedo.

Whether or not this Caicedo move happens remains to be seen, but the fact that he’s keen to move is certainly a good sign.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Show all