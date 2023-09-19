‘Apart from that’: Brendan Rodgers says one Celtic player could miss the Feyenoord game tonight

Brendan Rodgers has given an injury update ahead of Celtic’s first Champions League group game against Feyenoord and, largely, it’s good news for the fans.

Nat Phillips and Kyogo Furuhashi both suffered an injury in the 3-0 win over Dundee and Rodgers has said that only one player may struggle to be fit for tonight’s match.

Rodgers said [Celtic FC], “Yeah, Nat [Phillips], he’s obviously he’s rolled his ankle so we just have to see on that. But other than that, pretty much the guys are fine.

“They are working their way up to fitness. Apart from that, we’re ok.”

Whilst it’s great news that Kyogo is fit for tonight if Celtic are missing Phillips, that leaves the backline struggling for experienced players on a night where Brendan Rodgers’ men are likely to be under the cosh.

Phillips was brought in to alleviate the injury crisis that had enveloped the Celtic defence this summer. His experience playing for Liverpool in the Premier League and Champions League will have been important for Brendan Rodgers so the Hoops manager will be hoping that he comes good.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Phillips didn’t have the best debut for Celtic against Dundee on Saturday. The 26-year-old defender looked rusty as got a taste of his first minutes for the Hoops.

His passing was lax and he made two unforced errors as he shook off the first-team cobwebs. But his performances will improve as he reaches match fitness and gets to know his new teammates.

Celtic do face a tough challenge tonight in Rotterdam. Feyenoord are favourites to come out on top so having Phillips shoring up the backline will be vital if the Hoops plan to take anything back to Glasgow with them.

