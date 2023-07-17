Tanguy Ndombele was spotted in considerable pain after going down in pre-season training today, with the Tottenham Hotspur star needing treatment on the pitch.

Football.London’s Alasdair Gold took to Twitter and posted a video of the Frenchman in noticeable discomfort on the ground, but he seemed to recover swiftly from the knock.

Spurs arrived in Australia over the weekend as they kick off their pre-season tour of Asia.

Postecoglou is currently putting his Tottenham players through their paces in Perth, with a friendly against West Ham set for tomorrow.

The Aussies boss has named a 31-man squad for the trip and is expected to assess his side over the coming days, with Tanguy Ndombele being one player he will keep a keen eye on.

Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Ndombele has just returned from a season-long loan spell at Napoli and will be keen to impress his new boss.

But the 26-year-old hasn’t got off to an ideal start to the pre-season tour as he was spotted with a ‘painful knock’ in training today.

Ndombele goes down hurt in pre-season training

Gold posted a video on Twitter today which shows Ndombele on the ground in pain.

The Frenchman eventually gets back on his feet though and sets up Harry Kane for an easy finish just seconds later.

“Concern for Tanguy Ndombele as he goes down with a painful knock only to then limp back into the match and set up Harry Kane to score,” Gold wrote.

Ndombele seems to have made an early impression on Postecoglou after returning to the club this summer.

It’s fair to say that his time at Spurs hasn’t worked out up until this point, with his big-money move from Lyon widely viewed as a failure.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

But Spurs fans will be hopeful that an attack-minded coach like Postecoglou manages to get the best out of the midfielder.

There’s no doubt that Ndombele has the talent to thrive at Spurs, but his success will come down to his desire to play the Postecoglou way.