Ange Postecoglou now considering signing £25m former Celtic hero for Tottenham

The £25m transfer of Jota to Al-Ittihad is one that is up there with Celtic transfers that have broken my heart.

It’s up there with Moussa Dembele, Kieran Tierney and is almost (but not quite) on a par with Henrik Larsson leaving the club.

That’s how much I loved watching him play in a Celtic jersey. He was exciting, dynamic, tricky and got backsides off seats.

He also loved, and I genuinely mean that, LOVED pulling on that jersey and representing the club. He also had a deep and genuine affection for the fans.

But his move to Al-Ittihad has gone sour and it seems now that Ange Postecoglou may be about to end his nightmare spell at the club with a January move for him.

That’s according to a report from Caught Offside. The report says, “Postecoglou’s main priority, CaughtOffside understands, is to bolster the left flank in order to compensate for injuries to Ivan Perisic and Manor Solomon.

“One name under consideration is former Celtic star Jota, now playing in the Saudi Pro League, who has since found himself sidelined from Al-Ittihad’s squad by Nuno Espirito Santo despite having switched clubs only two months ago.”

Celtic fans would love to see Jota back at Parkhead

If there is one player that would be welcomed back at Celtic with open arms, it would undoubtedly be the Portugues wing wizard.

During his time at the club, Jota scored 28 goals and created 26 assists in just 83 appearances. [Transfermarkt]

He scored some very memorable and important goals for the team whilst he was there. Against Rangers, Jota was a constant thorn in their side. Hitting the back of the net four times in ten appearances endeared him to the Hoops fans even further.

And who can forget his goal and celebration in the Scottish Cup semi-final after he netted the 42nd-minute winner?

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

His free kick against Real Madrid in the Champions League was sublime as was his deftly taken goal against RB Leipzig that same season. He has shown he can cut it at the highest level.

Unfortunately, wages will be a huge issue. Celtic could never match, or get anywhere even close to, the kinds of money he is currently on at Al-Ittihad.

Tottenham can. They can also offer him a level of football that Celtic cannot every week so it is likely, if Spurs make a move, he will move to London.

And I would love to see him tear it up in the Premier League. I think Jota, like Ange, will be a phenomenon down south.

