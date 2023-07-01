Celtic winger Jota is now closing in on a transfer to Saudi Arabia with Al-Ittihad on the verge of handing head coach Nuno Espirito Santo one of his targets from the last year.

That is according to The Scottish Sun, which reports Nuno has tracked Jota for the last year. He also had a crucial role to play in convincing the 24-year-old to leave Celtic after only two terms. The Portuguese has wanted his compatriot to join Al-Ittihad ever since he took over.

Celtic bought Jota from Benfica in July 2022 after taking up the £6.5m option in the terms of his loan. The deal also gave the Primeira Liga outfit a significant future sell-on clause. But it would yield 15 goals and 12 assists over 43 games as the Hoops won the treble in 2022/23.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Nuno convinced Al-Ittihad and Jota on the Celtic star’s transfer

Jota securing a permanent move to Celtic after his year on loan from Benfica ensured Nuno had to wait for Al-Ittihad to make their bid for his transfer. But the ex-Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur boss is now set to get his man after making a personal pitch to convince Jota to join.

Nuno captivated Jota with his promise of a life-changing transfer that may see Al-Ittihad pay Celtic over £20m after add-ons. The anticipated switch would also see the winger join Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante. Al-Ittihad already signed the duo from Real Madrid and Chelsea.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Jota has now reached an agreement over his personal terms

A move for Jota remained a main target for Nuno, though, who also urged Al-Ittihad to agree terms with Celtic. Now, a deal may go through before the Saudi side regroups for pre-season training on July 10. While Dean Jones notes Jota will earn almost £200k-a-week in the deal.

Additionally, Fabrizio Romano adds that Jota has now reached an agreement with Al-Ittihad over the Celtic star’s personal terms. He has accepted the Saudi side’s offer, leaving only the two teams to agree on the fee. Benfica’s sell-on clause has played a part in the negotiations.

Jota joining Al-Ittihad will see the winger leave Celtic after 83 appearances with the Glasgow outfit. He also offered the Hoops 28 goals and 26 assists across all competitions during two terms in Scotland. While Ally McCoist even called Jota ‘outstanding’ back in February 2022.