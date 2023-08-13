Ange Postecoglou left amazed by £25m Tottenham player’s display vs Brentford today

Ange Postecoglou has singled out Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma for praise after his display against Brentford today.

Spurs were forced to settle for a point at the Gtech Community Stadium after a thrilling 90 minutes of action.

Tottenham took the lead inside the opening 15 minutes of action as Cristian Romero headed past Mark Flekken after a superb free-kick from James Maddison.

Postecoglou’s men were quickly pegged back though as newly-made captain Heung-Min Son was judged to have fouled Mathias Jensen after a lengthy VAR check.

Bryan Mbeumo made no mistake from the spot and Yoan Wissa put Brentford ahead just 10 minutes later as his shot deflected kindly off Micky van de Ven past Guglielmo Vicario.

Tottenham found an equaliser before half-time through an unlikely source in Emerson Royal as the Brazilian rifled in from range.

Spurs failed to find a winner in the second half, but there were some huge positives on the day and Yves Bissouma starred in the middle of the park.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Postecoglou on Bissouma

Speaking to BBC Sport after today’s game, Postecoglou singled out Bissouma for praise after an exceptional display from the 26-year-old.

“Bissouma has been outstanding through pre-season and was superb today,” he said. “We had a lot of the ball and it was important we kept things ticking over.

“Our progression of the ball was really good, we just lacked a cutting edge. It is the stage we are at. We are trying to change the way the team plays and they are taking on a lot of information.

“It is either an impediment to you or an opportunity. Harry Kane was massive figure for this club for a long time and will continue to be whether he is in the building or not.

“We wanted to go out and give our supporters some hope and belief in the team. I thought they did that today.”

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Bissouma struggled in his debut season for Spurs last time out after making the switch from Brighton for £25 million.

The Mali international never seemed like the right fit for Antonio Conte’s system, but he looks like he could thrive under Postecoglou.

He dominated the midfield for Spurs today and looked composed on the ball, with many of Tottenham’s attacks starting with him.