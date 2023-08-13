Alan Smith has lauded Yves Bissouma after Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-2 draw with Brentford on Sunday, claiming that the midfielder had been the standout performer for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Smith was speaking on Sky Sports (broadcast on 13/8; 15:57) as the full-time whistle loomed at the end of an exciting first game in charge for Postecoglou.

Tottenham took the lead, and fought back from 2-1 down to earn a point. And they played some really impressive football at times. Certainly, it was an exciting glimpse into what life could be like under the Australian.

Sky pundit lauds Yves Bissouma in Tottenham draw

One of the best displays came from Yves Bissouma, who started in the middle of the park. Of course, the Mali international has not had the easiest time since making the move to North London last summer.

But he showed a lot more of what he can do against the Bees. Bissouma was the dominant force in midfield, particularly during the second-half. And some of his touches were absolutely sublime. There are already signs that he could form a fantastic understanding with James Maddison.

And as the full-time whistle loomed, Smith suggested that he had been particularly impressed by the 26-year-old during the game.

“I think Bissouma has been my standout player actually,” he told Sky Sports. “I think he’s been superb as well. So plenty of plus points for the away team.”

It has the potential to be a really big season for Bissouma. Obviously, he will be the first to admit that his first year at Tottenham did not go to plan. He struggled with injury. And he really struggled to break into the team ahead of the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur.

He took his opportunity with both hands on Sunday. And Tottenham fans will be hoping that Bissouma can now kick on and prove why it appeared to be such a coup for Spurs to secure his signature in the first place.