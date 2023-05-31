Andy Robertson sends hilarious message to 28-year-old Liverpool man who’s leaving this summer











Andy Robertson has sent a hilarious message to Naby Keita as he announces his departure from Liverpool.

The Guinean international took to Instagram to thank everyone connected with the club.

After five years at the club, the 28-year-old will be moving on in the summer.

Naby Keita joined the club for a then-record £52m fee from RB Leipzig.

Unfortunately, his time at Anfield has been plagued by injuries making it difficult for him to make the desired impact.

There was a feeling among Liverpool staff that they felt sorry for Keita given his injury issues.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp was crying out for a midfielder that could take control in the centre of the pitch this season.

Keita could have been that man, but once again his campaign was seriously affected by his fitness.

Despite that, the 28-year-old appears to be very popular among his Liverpool teammates.

Andy Robertson was quick to send Keita a cheeky message upon sending a message to the Liverpool faithful.

The Scottish defender couldn’t help having one last dig before he moved on.

Liverpool defender Robertson jokes with Keita

Posting on social media, Keita said: “Hello LFC!

“It has been an outstanding time and experience to play for this very special club! I will always be thankful and proud to have shared so many great moments.

“I never forget my scouse people. See you soon! Naby Lad”

Liverpool star Robertson then replied to Keita and joked: “Gonna miss slapping your head Naby!”

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson jokes with Naby Keita. Cr. (keitanabydeco) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

The Reds look set to revolutionise their midfield this summer with several signings expected.

Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister currently looks destined for a move to Anfield.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Mason Mount is also on the club’s radar, although they’re battling with Manchester United for his signature.

If Liverpool do spend big this summer, they’ll be hoping they have a bigger impact than Keita.

The Guinean never got going at the club and there will be a question of what if over his time at the club.

Show all