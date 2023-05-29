Erik ten Hag confident Manchester United can beat Arsenal to major signing











Manchester United are confident they can see off the challenges of Arsenal and Liverpool to complete the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea.

According to The Telegraph, Erik ten Hag is pushing for United to sign Mount. The Dutch coach wants a new number eight and has put Mount top of his shopping list.

And according to The Telegraph, Ten Hag himself is confident of being able to convince Mount that Old Trafford is the place for him.

Manchester United pushing for Mason Mount

Of course, we already know interest in Mount is rife. Arsenal and Liverpool have long been in the mix to sign him.

United’s emergence as a contender to land the midfielder has ramped up in recent weeks. Indeed, David Ornstein even claimed yesterday that the England man is leaning towards a move to Old Trafford.

And it seems Ten Hag seems confident as well. The United manager wants midfielders who can help him dominate the ball and he clearly sees Mount as an ideal signing.

Last summer saw United bring in Casemiro for big money. He has been a huge success and the Red Devils will be hoping Mount can have a similar impact.

Chelsea could demand as much as £85m for Mount. However, with just a year left on his deal, that could be a hard sell.

All roads lead to Old Trafford

This would be a bold old move for Mason Mount. He’d be leaving the comforts of London to move north and play for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Clearly, Mount is a capable Premier League player. You don’t win Chelsea’s player of the year twice without having something about you.

For United, it’s imperative they make the right signings. And if that means muscling the likes of Arsenal out of the way, then it looks like that’s what the club is prepared to do.

