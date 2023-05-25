Report: Liverpool staff are feeling really sorry for their 28-year-old player now











Liverpool staff reportedly felt really sorry for midfielder Naby Keita during his time at the club.

A report from The Athletic has shared all the details behind the 28-year-old’s exit from the club.

There was lots of excitement around the signing of Naby Keita back in 2018.

Liverpool matched the Guinean’s £48m release clause to bring him in from RB Leipzig.

He had a reputation for being a tireless box-to-box midfielder that could chip in with goals and assists too.

Unfortunately, his time at the club simply hasn’t worked out how anyone would have planned.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

He has suffered several serious injuries that have scuppered his time at the club.

It was no surprise when it was announced that he would be leaving the club in the summer.

The original five-year deal he signed when he arrived at Anfield hasn’t been extended which is no surprise.

Liverpool staff are said to have felt sorry for Keita and how his stint at the club has gone.

He should be at the peak of his career now and a new club may be able to get the best out of him after years of being off the pace.

Liverpool staff felt sorry for Keita

The report from The Athletic states that, ‘The first thing to say is that there is plenty of sympathy at Liverpool for the catalogue of injury setbacks that blighted Keita’s time on Merseyside.’

According to Transfermarkt, Keita has missed 84 games due to injury in the past five seasons.

Even when he’s been fit, his absences have made it hard to Jurgen Klopp to integrate him back into the team.

He’s never started more than 16 league games in a season at Liverpool which is a disappointing record.

Keita has already been linked with a move to another Premier League club this summer.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

He has the potential to be a very useful asset, but if he’s unable to fully get over his injury problems then teams will be reluctant to sign him.

Keita believes he will have plenty of clubs to choose from once his contract finally elapses.

Liverpool staff will be wishing Keita the best when his time at the club comes to an end.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up next season.

