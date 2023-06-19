Everton winger Andros Townsend has been talking about the future of Everton teammate Jordan Pickford amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Townsend was a guest on TalkSPORT (19/6 7:15am) as his time at Goodison Park comes to an end.

The 31-year-old failed to make a senior appearance last season due to a serious knee injury.

Another player who could potentially be following him out of the club this summer is Jordan Pickford.

Pickford has been linked with Manchester United and Tottenham as they both look for new first-choice goalkeepers.

Spurs look set to say goodbye to club captain Hugo Lloris after more than a decade at the club.

Fraser Forster deputised well in his absence but Ange Postecoglou will want a more established keeper in between the sticks next season.

Andros Townsend has been discussing where Pickford might be playing next season amid interest from Tottenham.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

He’s not sure the club will want to sell the England international unless they absolutely have to.

However, if Financial Fair Play is still an issue at Everton, he’s suggested a price that might be a good deal for the club.

Townsend discusses Pickford future amid Tottenham interest

Asked about the Everton star, Townsend said: “To be honest, first and foremost, this whole thing about [Jordan] Pickford doesn’t play well for Everton he only plays well for England is a complete myth.

“Honestly, I’ve been there for two years and he’s been incredible for the full two years.

“Yes, he’s made mistakes but so has every keeper.

“In terms of his future, honestly I’m too sure. He signed a new deal so I think it would be the club’s decision on that one.

“He’s got three or four years on his deal so if the club want him there I don’t think he’ll be going anywhere.

“I don’t know the Financial Fair Play situation they’re under this summer but if they need to sell before they can buy then maybe they’re looking at £45m for a goalkeeper. It’s good business.”

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The suggestion from Townsend that Pickford could go for around £45m is unlikely to put Tottenham off.

It’s been a long time since Spurs bought a first-choice goalkeeper, and the market has changed a lot since they bought Lloris for £13m.

Given how much the likes of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Alisson and Ederson have cost in the past, a proven Premier League goalkeeper isn’t cheap.

Spurs will hope they can win the race to sign the England international ahead of Manchester United.