Report: Spurs have now contacted club about 'exceptional' £40m PL star; but he wants to know if Kane's staying











Jordan Pickford wants to know if Harry Kane will be staying at Tottenham Hotspur this summer before he considers a move to North London.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, which suggests that Spurs have made contact with Everton about a potential move for the goalkeeper this summer.

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Everton’s hopes of keeping Jordan Pickford have received a big boost in recent months. Firstly, he signed a new contract at Goodison Park earlier this year. And the Toffees followed that by keeping themselves up in the Premier League on the final day of the campaign.

But it seems that Tottenham still have their eye on Pickford. According to Football Transfers, Spurs have made contact with Everton over the goalkeeper. And they have also reached out to his representatives.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

The Toffees want £40 million for the England international – which may put Tottenham off. But Pickford also has a couple of reservations.

Football Transfers reports that Pickford wants to know who Spurs’ new manager will be. And he is also keen to know whether Harry Kane will be staying in North London.

Tottenham absolutely need to sign a new number one this summer. Whether Hugo Lloris stays or not, Spurs need a new first-choice with Frenchman’s form in real decline over the last couple of years.

So there would be a very good opportunity for someone like Pickford. However, the 29-year-old may also want to see what other moves are out there.

Pickford does tend to be quite a divisive character. But he can be ‘exceptional‘. So if Tottenham can agree a move, it may prove to be a really smart piece of business.