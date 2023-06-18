Manchester United hope to see off competition from Tottenham Hotspur for Jordan Pickford by making a £45 million bid for the goalkeeper.

That is according to a report from the Daily Star, which notes that the chance to play in the Champions League gives Erik ten Hag’s men a significant advantage over Spurs in the race for the Everton goalkeeper.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Everton fans will have been aware that this summer was going to be another difficult one – despite the Toffees staying in the Premier League. But Jordan Pickford signing a new contract earlier in the year may have given them hope that he was ready to stick around.

Manchester United readying bid for Tottenham target Pickford

Reports from Football Transfers recently claimed that Tottenham had made contact over a move for Pickford. Obviously, Ange Postecoglou’s side will be looking to replace Hugo Lloris this summer.

Photo by Domenic Aquilina – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

But it seems that Spurs may be beaten in the race for his signature. According to the Daily Star, Manchester United are ready to make a £45 million bid for the ‘exceptional‘ 29-year-old in the next week.

They are convinced that Everton will be forced to sell Pickford to balance the books this summer. The report remarkably claims that the Toffees have the biggest wage bill outside of the top six.

It is suggested that United securing a top-four spot gives them an advantage over Tottenham.

But Spurs may be forced to react. The goalkeeper at the top of their wishlist appears to be David Raya, with the Evening Standard suggesting that personal terms are almost agreed.

However, Brentford want £40 million for Raya, whose deal expires next year. So Tottenham may feel compelled to look elsewhere if the Bees dig their heels in.

Pickford is now on a much longer deal – earning £100,000-a-week – so £45 million probably represents better value. And with that, Tottenham will surely be monitoring developments as Manchester United look to bid for Pickford.