‘Amazing’ player directly responds to claims Arsenal want to sign him

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move to sign Sacha Boey this summer, and the Galatasaray defender has now responded to the rumours.

The Gunners look really active in the window so far. Declan Rice, as we all know, is the top target, while bids have reportedly gone in for Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber as well.

Reports have linked Boey with a move to Arsenal, and the Frenchman has now claimed on So Foot that his aim is to move to the Premier League before the start of next season.

Sacha Boey says he’s flattered by Arsenal’s interest

Arsenal have been rumoured to be interested in signing Sacha Boey for a few months now.

A report from Hurriyet revealed a little over a week ago that the Gunners lodged their ‘first official bid‘ to sign the 22-year-old, who helped Galatasaray win the Turkish league title last season.

Things have gone a little quiet with regards to Boey since, which is probably why the Frenchman has given an interview addressing his future.

Boey was asked about Arsenal’s reported interest, and he claimed he is really flattered.

He said: “I’m a Galatasaray player, but I have much bigger ambitions. I think they’ll understand me and will respect this because I’ve never cheated. You only have one career, you need to go all out.

“Arsenal’s interest is very flattering. The Premier League is the league I’m aiming for. We’ll therefore see what will happen.”

TBR View:

Arsenal old-boy Bacary Sagna thinks Sacha Boey is an ‘amazing‘ right-back, and we believe him.

However, although there may have been interest, we don’t think Arsenal will pursue a move to sign him this summer.

Reports emerged last night that the Gunners are really interested in Ajax defender Jurrien Timber. Fabrizio Romano even claimed that the 22-year-old is ‘tempted’ to move to the Emirates this summer.

Timber is a much better player than Boey and he can play at centre-back too. He would be amazing for Arsenal, and it looks like he’s much more of a priority now than the Galatasaray full-back.