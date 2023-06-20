Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move to sign Ajax star Jurrien Timber this summer, and Fabrizio Romano claims the defender is tempted to join them.

Mikel Arteta’s focus this summer is on new midfielders, but the Gunners need a defender as well – preferably a versatile one like Ben White or Oleksandr Zinchenko.

David Ornstein revealed last night that Timber is the main target for that role at Arsenal, and Romano has now shared the latest on the situation on his YouTube channel.

Photo by Broer van den Boom/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says Jurrien Timber is tempted to join Arsenal

Jurrien Timber has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League for over a year now.

The Dutchman has been rumoured to be on the radar of both Liverpool and Manchester United in the past, but it looks like Arsenal are the most interested club as things stand.

Romano tweeted last night that Arsenal are definitely interested in Timber and the ‘player’s keen on the move’ as well.

On his YouTube, he shed some more light on the thinking behind the Gunners wanting to sign him this summer.

He said: “Jurrien Timber is tempted by Arsenal’s project.

“Arsenal are looking for that kind of player who can play as a centre-back and right-back sometimes, and also if needed, as a defensive midfielder. So kind of a Zinchenko player but on the right.

“This is the idea of Arsenal, to attack the situation again. Timber is a concrete target for Arsenal and Edu Gaspar, approved by Mikel Arteta.”

Photo by Erwin Spek/Soccrates/Getty Images

TBR View:

Jurrien Timber would be a fantastic signing for Arsenal.

The 22-year-old can play at centre-half and also at right-back. He could play Ben White’s role perfectly and offer the Gunners more flexibility to rotate next season.

Jaap Stam is a big fan of Timber, having labelled him as a player with ‘a lot of potential’ and one whose technique makes him ‘really special’.

Under a manager like Arteta, Timber could fulfil that potential in the coming years.