Reported Arsenal target Sacha Boey has just changed his agents, and he is now represented by the same agency that Gunners stars Kieran Tierney and Rob Holding are signed to.

Mikel Arteta’s side are expected to be very active in this summer’s transfer window. Central midfield is the priority, but the Gunners may look to sign a new right-back too.

Galatasaray defender Sacha Boey is reportedly the man Arsenal are targetting, and it looks like he’s doing everything he can to secure a move this summer.

Photo by Berk Ozkan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Arsenal target Sacha Boey changes agents

Arsenal have been on the lookout for a new right-back since the January transfer window.

The Gunners were heavily linked with a move to sign Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda then. A move even looked imminent at one point, but it didn’t go through in the end.

It looks like Arsenal are back looking for a new right-back this summer, and after Bacary Sagna called Sacha Boey ‘amazing’ and urged the Gunners to sign him, Edu and Arteta may have listened to him.

Reports revealed this week that Arsenal tabled an opening bid to sign Boey, but Galatasaray turned it down. Now, the French defender has changed his agents to get himself a big move away from Turkey in the coming weeks.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted yesterday: “Galatasaray fullback Sacha Boey has now signed with CAA Stellar as new agents to prepare potential summer move.

“Members of Gala board have been in London this week to negotiate with English clubs; Premier League, most likely destination.”

Same agent as Kieran Tierney and Rob Holding

CAA Stellar are one of the biggest football agencies in the world.

Their client list includes big names like Jack Grealish, Eduardo Camavinga, Ibrahima Konate, Jordan Pickford and Arsenal old-boy and current Juventus star, Wojciech Szczesny.

CAA Stellar, headed by Jonathan Barnett, also represent Arsenal defenders Rob Holding and Kieran Tierney. They’ve helped both players with their contracts at the Emirates.

That relationship could help Arsenal in their pursuit of Boey this summer.

Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

