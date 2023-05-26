Report: Arsenal have £14m bid rejected for £10k-a-week defender











Arsenal are interested in Sacha Boey and the latest reports claim that the Gunners have had a bid rejected for the defender.

According to The Daily Mail, Arsenal made an offer worth around £14.7 million. This was rejected, with Galatasaray wanting at least £21 million.

The defender has also been linked with fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace. The report also claims that Galatasaray’s vice-president Erden Timur is in London for talks over the potential transfer.

The Gunners are looking to strengthen their squad this summer. They finished second this term but will want to go one better next season.

Arsenal have Sacha Boey bid rejected

Reports have suggested that the 22 year-old would love to join the Gunners. The defender will no doubt be gutted that this bid has been rejected.

With the transfer window not even open yet, there is a lot of time for negotiations to continue. The offer and the price tag are not far off, so they should be able to come to an agreement.

The defender is highly-rated, with former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna believing that Boey “would fit Arsenal perfectly“.

The right-back is a key player at Galatasaray and also won the French Cup with Stade Rennais. There is clearly belief from Arsenal that he has the potential to succeed at a high level.

It will be interesting to see what news surfaces over the next few days. The Gunners will now have to decide whether they believe the Frenchman is worth more than the first bid they made.

Arsenal had a fantastic season but no doubt next campaign they will want to win some silverware along the way. They will also be competing in the Champions League so need some extra squad depth, especially at right-back after an injury to Takehiro Tomiyasu.

